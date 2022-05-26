Grafitti spotted on B’luru school premises, police probe on

Two unidentified men have painted the word ‘sorry’ in red all over the premises of a private school and on surrounding streets in Bengaluru’s Sunkadakatte area, said police on Tuesday.

Bengaluru police have started a probe in the matter and are on the lookout for the accused.

According to police, the word was spray-painted on the walls of Shanthidhama school and even on the adjacent road, besides the stairs of the institution leading to its main entrance.

The school authorities informed the police and a team of police personnel visited the spot. Authorities said that they are checking CCTV footage to track the miscreants behind the incident. As per initial investigation, two bike-borne persons arrived on the premises in the guise of delivery boys and spray-painted the area around midnight. The accused have been caught in the CCTV also, said the police.

“The accused were carrying a big bag usually used by food delivery boys. They could be seen (in the CCTV footage) taking the paint out and writing ‘sorry’ all over the area,” DCP of West Bengaluru, Dr Sanjeev Patil told the reporters.

The initial probe revealed that the incident occurred between 11 am and noon. The CCTV footage was procured from the street across the school as the institution does not have a CCTV installed.

DCP Patil said efforts are on to identify and trace the miscreants. “We are checking the CCTV footage. As of now, no complaint has been submitted,” he said.

Police said the school authorities are suspecting the incident as the handiwork of some students and added that the act constitutes an offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.