Over the last decade, election campaigns in India have undergone a dramatic shift. Political parties increasingly rely on political consulting firms, tech-savvy volunteers, pollsters, data-driven insights, and online battles to mobilise voters. But, what exactly is driving these changes in the landscape of electioneering? Grand Tamasha: A new era of election campaigns in India

Scholar Amogh Dhar Sharma explored this and other related questions on a recent episode of Grand Tamasha, a weekly podcast on Indian politics and policy co-produced by HT and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Sharma, a Leverhulme Early Career Fellow in the department of international development at the University of Oxford, spoke with host Milan Vaishnav about his new book, The Backstage of Democracy: India’s Election Campaigns and the People Who Manage Them. The book takes readers behind the scenes of recent election campaigns, where they are introduced to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell workers, campaign consultants, data strategists and backroom politicians.

On the podcast, Sharma spoke about the professionalisation of politics in India, how the middle class relates to politics, and the BJP’s unexpected embrace of digital technology. In the book, Sharma argued that political consulting has opened a pathway for the middle classes to enter politics and the electoral domain.

“In the 1980s and early 1990s, it was still Rajiv Gandhi and the Congress party or Pramod Mahajan and the BJP who were overseeing media affairs,” Sharma said. “What we see changing in the professionalisation era is not only some grand change in media technology, which of course has happened with the rise of social media, but also the nature of the advisors who are advising political parties.”

Sharma said it is no longer an advisor who is cultivated on the basis of long-term trust or the fact that the person is an organisational man and understands the nuts and bolts of the party organisation, but rather people who are given the reins of power to manage the media of the side of the election campaign irrespective of party loyalty.

Sharma also spoke of the misperception that campaigning in India has been Westernised or “Americanised”.

“There is a bit of cultural adaptation but the problem that I have with the term ‘Americanisation,’ is twofold,” said Sharma. First, he said that it does not really consider that the cultural diffusion of ideas is bidirectional. “It is not simply that India is borrowing stuff from the US, but equally I think this is a global industry.” Sharma pointed out that one of the biggest conferences on political consulting took place not in a developed country, but in Cape Town [South Africa] this year. “It really tells you that for the global industry of campaign professionalisation — the centre of gravity has actually shifted to the Global South,” he said. In fact, these days, Sharma said it is common for political consultants in India to get clients outside of India and they have been asked to come and share their expertise.

Sharma said he also finds the modernisation perspective unreliable because cutting-edge technologies for campaigning and political communications are being used far more extensively in developing countries, such as India, rather than in the developed world. In 2024, the big years of elections, Sharma said, “The whole conversation about deepfakes or AI-generated content was so much more prominent in countries like India or Indonesia than it was in the US or the UK.”