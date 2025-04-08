Grenade thrown at BJP leader’s residence in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Unidentified attackers threw a grenade at former Punjab minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manoranjan Kalia’s residence in Jalandhar around 1am on Tuesday, damaging a glass partition at the entrance and a car and motorcycle parked there. Kalia and his family were home when it was attacked. No one was hurt in the attack. CCTV footage of the scene showed an assailant alighting from an e-rickshaw and throwing the grenade. (Shutterstock)

This was the first such attack on a politician’s residence in Punjab after a series of grenade attacks on police stations. In March, a grenade was hurled at YouTuber Rozer Sandhu in Jalandhar’s Raipur Rasoolpur village.

Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa, who was among the top police officers who rushed to the scene, said they have begun the process of registering a First Information Report. She added that an investigation has started. “We received information about the blast around 1am, following which senior officers rushed to the spot. We cordoned off the whole area and the CCTV footage [of the attack scene] was under examination,” she said.

She added that the forensic teams were carrying out an investigation at the spot and would submit their report. “We have enhanced security at key sensitive points, including bus stands and railway stations.”

CCTV footage of the scene showed one of the assailants alighting from an e-rickshaw and throwing the grenade at Kalia’s house.

Kalia said the incident has exposed Punjab’s deteriorating law and order situation. “...a glass door and window panes of my car were completely damaged,” Kalia said. “I initially thought there was a blast in my generator or nearby power transformer...My gunman tried to alert the police at the police station less than 100 metres away on the phone, but no one attended the call. He then rushed to the police station.”

Former Aam Aadmi Party lawmaker Sheetal Angural, who rushed to Kalia’s residence around 2:30am, said even senior political leaders were unsafe in Punjab.

Opposition Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa called the attack on Kalia’s residence a reminder of the escalating violence in Punjab during chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s tenure. “Since he assumed office, there have been multiple blasts, including the Mohali RPG attack in May 2022, and the series of grenade attacks on police stations in late 2024.”

He said the pattern of attacks underscored a lapse in law and order. “If...Mann cannot ensure the safety of citizens, he should step down.”

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia echoed Bajwa and questioned the law and order situation. “After police stations, the grenades are now being hurled at a politician’s residence. Such attacks are aimed at disturbing communal harmony....The attack happened a few metres from a police station,” he said on X. He said Mann has failed both as the chief and home minister.