Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Groom, 8 others killed after car falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan
india news

Groom, 8 others killed after car falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan

Rescue operation is going on with local police and district administration lifting the car from the river with the help of a crane. Kota Police saod nine bodies have been recovered.
Nine people died after their car fell off into the Chambal river in Kota.(HT Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 12:01 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

At least nine people of a wedding procession, including the groom, were killed after their car fell into the Chambal river on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The wedding procession was headed to Ujjain, from Chauth ka Barwada, the agency said.

Rescue operation is going on with local police and district administration lifting the car from the river with the help of a crane. Kota Police saod nine bodies have been recovered.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences and tweeted, "The death of 9 people including the groom of a wedding procession after their car fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. I have enquired the collector about the incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace”.

RELATED STORIES

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP