Groom, 8 others killed after car falls into Chambal river in Rajasthan

At least nine people of a wedding procession, including the groom, were killed after their car fell into the Chambal river on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

The wedding procession was headed to Ujjain, from Chauth ka Barwada, the agency said.

Rescue operation is going on with local police and district administration lifting the car from the river with the help of a crane. Kota Police saod nine bodies have been recovered.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences and tweeted, "The death of 9 people including the groom of a wedding procession after their car fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. I have enquired the collector about the incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May the soul of the departed rest in peace”.

