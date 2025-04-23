Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Growing trend of dowry victim indicting husband's kin: SC

PTI |
Apr 23, 2025 08:10 PM IST

Growing trend of dowry victim indicting husband's kin: SC

New Delhi, There is growing trend of the dowry victim arraigning the relatives of the husband, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said and quashed a dowry harassment case against a woman's parents-in-law.

Growing trend of dowry victim indicting husband's kin: SC
Growing trend of dowry victim indicting husband's kin: SC

For a bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Prashant Kumar Mishra it appeared there were "omnibus and general allegations" against the woman's sister-in-law, husband and father-in-law.

The top court, however, observed the allegation of any physical torture by the appellants was missing.

"The allegation is only of taunt and statement that they are highly placed having political influence and connection with ministers as such they instigated accused 1 to accused 3 to pressurise the de-facto complainant to get additional dowry," it said.

The order added, "Considering the growing trend of the dowry victim arraigning the relatives of the husband, this court has deprecated the practice involving the relatives of the husband for the offence under Section 498A IPC and Section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961."

Referring to its decisions, the bench said it has reiterated and deprecated the practice of involving the relatives of the husband in dowry related matters.

In this case, the marriage between the complainant and her husband took place at Guntur, Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

Five months into the marriage, the woman left her husband and started living with her parents.

She went back to her matrimonial home but returned to her parents eventually.

The husband sent a legal notice to her followed by a petition for restitution of conjugal rights in 2015.

During the pendency of this proceeding, she lodged a complaint before the police in 2016.

However, a compromise was arrived at and the husband withdrew the case.

She subsequently left for the US without intimating the husband or his family members and the dispute continued.

The husband moved a petition for dissolution of marriage on June 21, 2016 and as a counterblast she again lodged a police complaint against six accused persons, including the present appellants.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Growing trend of dowry victim indicting husband's kin: SC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On