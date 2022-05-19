GST Council’s suggestions are not binding: SC

The recommendations of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council are not binding on either the Union government or the states, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, rejecting the Centre’s argument that the entire structure of GST would crumble if the Council’s mandates are not treated as enforceable.

A bench, headed by justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, held that “Parliament intended for the recommendations of the GST Council to only have a persuasive value, particularly when interpreted along with the objective of the GST regime, to foster cooperative federalism and harmony between the constituent units”.

The ruling was interpreted differently by various stakeholders, with the Centre saying it meant no change in how the GST regime functions while some states hailed it for protecting the rights of states.

“This judgment does not in any way lay down anything new in so far as the GST institutional mechanism is concerned, it does not have any bearing on the way GST has been functioning in India, nor lays down anything fundamentally different to the existing framework of GST,” a government official aware of the development said, requesting anonymity.

The official also added that the GST Council’s recommendations are binding on “subordinate legislation” which includes such aspects as the actual rates.

But the states saw the ruling differently: the finance ministers of two states, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, hailed the ruling.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, the finance minister of Tamil Nadu, said: “The Council is only a recommendatory body and cannot supersede the State’s rights and power for enacting the laws with regard to GST.”

And Kerala finance minister KN Balagopal said the ruling would change how the tax regime operates. “Ever since the GST regime came into being the Centre had been arbitrarily imposing its decisions on the States, affecting their revenue and forcing them to impose treasury restrictions.”

Does this mean states can refuse to legislate decisions taken by the GST Council? Perhaps not, but the ruling is likely to result in more friction in the GST Council, add another page in the ongoing saga of Centre-state squabbling, and likely push the Union finance ministry to seek legal clarification.

Underlining that Parliament and state legislatures possess simultaneous power to legislate on GST, the court said that the “recommendations” of the GST Council, as enunciated under Article 279A of the Constitution, must be construed as only recommendatory in nature. “To regard them as binding edicts would disrupt fiscal federalism, where both the Union and the States are conferred equal power to legislate on GST,” said the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath.

“The GST Council has the power to make recommendations on a wide range of subjects relating to GST. Since the Constitution does not envisage a repugnancy provision to resolve inconsistencies between the Central and state laws on GST, the GST Council must ideally function, as provided by Article 279A(6), in a harmonised manner to reach a workable fiscal model through cooperation and collaboration,” it added.

The top court refused to agree with the Centre’s arguments that the legislature and the executive are bound by the recommendations of the GST Council on three preliminary provisions, namely charge, exemption and rule-making power, and that the entire structure of GST will collapse as each State would then levy a conflicting tax and collection mechanism. If the GST Council were intended to be a constitutional body whose recommendations transform into legislation without any intervening act, said the bench, there would have been an express provision in Article 246A, which stipulates that both the Parliament and the State legislatures have the power to legislate on GST.

“The argument that if the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding, then the entire structure of GST would crumble does not hold water. Such a reading of the provisions of the Constitution diminishes the role of the GST Council as a constitutional body formed to arrive at decisions by collaboration and contestation of ideas,” it emphasised.

The Union finance minister heads the GST Council, which also comprises the Union minister of state who is in charge of revenue and finance and ministers of state governments.

Hours after the apex court’s ruling, revenue secretary Tarun Bajaj said that prima facie the verdict was not against the GST regime, which is one of the major economic reforms where both the Centre and states agreed to converge their interests to create a one-nation, one-tax system.

He said the government would wait for the copy of the judgment “to respond in a much better way” and it should be seen in the context of the case that involved one company.

“If you see Article 279A, I think, it very clearly says the Goods and Services Tax Council shall make recommendations to the Union and Sates on lots of matters, which are mentioned from a to h,” he said. Article 279A(4) says the GST Council “shall make recommendations to the Union and the States on — the taxes, cesses and surcharges levied by the Union…”.

“The GST law says that it will recommend, it had nowhere said that it will mandate,” he said.

He said under the GST law both the Centre and states may accept or reject the Council’s recommendation on taxation, but barring one case, all decisions of the panel are based on unanimity, hence none of the members went against it in the last five years. He was referring to the case of GST on lottery where Kerala and a few other states recorded their dissent, but implemented the Council’s decision in their states.

The court ruling came on a batch of appeals filed by the central government against a 2020 Gujarat high court judgment, which quashed the levy of IGST on the importers on ocean freight under reverse charge.

In its 153-page judgment, the bench mapped out the constitutional architecture of GST, which it described as not merely a constitutional body restricted to the indirect tax system in India but also an important focal point to foster federalism and democracy.

The court clarified that merely because a few of the recommendations of the GST Council are binding on the government under the provisions of the CGST Act and IGST Act, it cannot be argued that all of the GST Council’s recommendations are binding.

“Even if it is Parliament that has enacted laws making the recommendations of the GST Council binding on the central government for the purpose of notifying secondary legislations, it would not mean that all the recommendations of the Council made by virtue of its power under Article 279A have a binding force on the legislature,” it said.

About the enforceability of the “recommendations” made by the GST Council, the court maintained that these mandates are in fact non-qualified. “That is, there is no explanation on the value of such a recommendation. Yet the notion that the recommendations of the GST Council transform into legislation in and of themselves under Article 246A would be farfetched,” it said.

The court acknowledged that the Centre has a one-third vote share in the GST Council while all the states given a weightage of two-thirds of the total votes.

Indian federalism is a dialogue in which the states and the Centre constantly engage in conversations, said the bench, adding such dialogues can be placed on two ends of the spectrum -- collaborative discussions that cooperative federalism fosters at one end of the spectrum and interstitial contestation at the other end.

Bipin Sapra, tax partner, EY India, said, “While the decision of the Supreme Court primarily holds that the import of goods cannot be dissected to impose GST on the shipping freight, however, it also lays down that the decision of GST Council is not binding on the state legislature. Given that most decisions of the GST Council have been by consensus and in the spirit of cooperative federalism, an absence of a legal basis should not hamper the functioning of the Council.”

(With inputs from agencies)