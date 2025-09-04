GST reforms are a double dose of happiness, says PM Modi; targets Congress

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms are a source of “double dose of happiness” for people ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the National Awardee Teachers at his residence, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Grab)

PM Modi said the Union Government, along with the states, had taken a “big and significant decision”, adding that timely changes are essential for the country to secure its rightful place in today’s global scenario.

“Without timely reforms, our country cannot claim its rightful place in today’s global landscape. As I had said from the ramparts of Red Fort on 15 August, it is essential to implement next-generation reforms to make India truly self-reliant. I had also assured the nation that there would be a double dose of happiness for citizens ahead of this Diwali and Chhath Puja.. This time, the festivity of Dhanteras will also be even more vibrant as the tax on dozens of items has now been reduced significantly,” the prime minister said during an interaction with teachers.

“On September 22, which is the first day of Navratri, the next generation reform will be implemented as all these things are definitely related to the ‘Matrishakti’,” he said.

The GST Council on Wednesday decided to slash taxes on goods spanning household essentials, medicines, small cars and appliances in what has been described as the most sweeping overhaul of India’s consumption tax since its 2017 launch, affecting everything from toothpaste and insurance to tractors and cement.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the changes -- which affected everything from toothpaste and insurance to tractors and cement -- after a marathon meeting of the 56th GST Council. More than 90% of goods across multiple categories will become cheaper as the government whittles down the GST structure from four slabs to essentially two main rates of 5% and 18%, with a special 40% levy reserved for luxury and sin goods.

The changes will have a net revenue implication of ₹48,000 crore based on 2023-24 consumption patterns but represent a gamble on growth by boosting domestic demand at a time when exports face headwinds from punishing US tariffs.

PM Modi said the GST reforms were brought to support India’s progress in the 21st century, and would lead to “ease of doing business”, and boost employment and investments.

PM Modi also listed five advantages of the GST reforms. “First, the tax system has become much simpler. Second, the quality of life of the citizens of India will improve further. Third, both consumption and growth will get a new boost. Fourth, ease of doing business will boost investment and employment. Fifth, cooperative federalism will become stronger for a developed India.”

PM Modi also targeted the Congress, which he said, had even levied a 21% tax on toffees for children. “No one can forget how the Congress government has increased your monthly budget,” he said, adding that many essentials such as kitchen items, agricultural goods, medicines, and even life insurance, were heavily taxed in the past.

“Had it been the same era, you would have to pay Rs. 20-25 as tax on things priced at ₹100. But the aim of our government is to maximise the savings in the lives of common people and make people’s lives better,” he said.

Turning to teachers who have been named for national awards, PM Modi said, “Your selection for this award is, in a way, a testament to your hard work and your continuous dedication. A teacher is not just for the present, but also shapes the future generations of the country as he polishes the future”.

President Droupadi Murmu will give the awards to teachers at an event to be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Friday, to mark Teachers’ Day 2025.