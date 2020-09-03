e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / GST revenue loss: Karnataka decides to choose first option offered by Centre

GST revenue loss: Karnataka decides to choose first option offered by Centre

Several states including Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have also asked the Centre to borrow directly from RBI and make good its commitment to ensure their GST share.

india Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:44 IST
Venkatesha Babu
Venkatesha Babu
Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
The decision was taken after chief minister BS Yediyurappa met senior officials of the state finance department according to a statement from his office.
The decision was taken after chief minister BS Yediyurappa met senior officials of the state finance department according to a statement from his office.(PTI PHOTO.)
         

Karnataka has indicated its preference for the first option offered by the Centre to offset GST revenue losses under which it is expected to get Rs 18,289 crore including Rs 6965 crore from cess collected. The rest Rs 11,324 crore, it would be able to borrow through a special window from RBI with the full burden of principal and interest being borne of the cess fund to be collected in future.

The decision was taken after chief minister BS Yediyurappa met senior officials of the state finance department according to a statement from his office. Officials said that the decision had been taken after weighing all pros and cons in the large interests of the state. “If Option 2 had been taken while Karnataka would have got Rs 25,508 crore, the interest burden would have to be borne by us. So Option 1 was the better choice,” finance department officials added. Both the main opposition parties Congress and JDS had asked the state government to reject both options and ask the Centre to borrow from RBI and make good the GST shortfall promised to the state.

After the 41st GST council meeting, the Centre had offered two choices to all states to plug the shortfall in revenue which had arisen because of an ‘Act of God’ (ongoing Covid-19 pandemic). Under option 1, states were allowed to borrow from RBI an amount of Rs 97,000 crore in which both principal and interest payment would happen through cess collection. In option 2, the state could borrow collectively Rs 2.35 lakh crore but interest would have to be borne by them.

Several states including Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have also asked the Centre to borrow directly from RBI and make good its commitment to ensure their GST share.

tags
top news
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In