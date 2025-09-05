GST slash to lower agriculture costs, spur mechanisation

The Goods and Services Tax on most agricultural inputs — from tractors to sprinklers — now fall in the lowest rate slab of 5% from as high as 18% earlier, a move that will push down farming costs and help spur mechanisation, analysts said. The GST Council on Wednesday decided to lower the national consumption tax across items and settled on two rates of 5% and 18%, barring so-called sin goods, compared to an existing four-tiered tax structure (AFP)

Tractors below 1,800 cc will now attract a tax rate of 5%, including components such as tyres, tubes, and hydraulic pumps, from 18% earlier. Likewise, the rate on harvest equipment, sprinklers and drip irrigation lines has been cut from 12% to 5%.

The GST regime completed eight years on July 1 2025 and a reduction in the rates and restructuring of the slabs are expected to boost domestic consumption, helping to cushion a much-feared fall in exports in the wake of Trump’s 50% tariff.

Sweeping cuts have also been made in most dairy foods and nuts. The GST on milk sterilised using ultra‑high temperature, a slightly different version of pasteurisation, and paneer (cottage cheese) has been cut from 5% to zero. For, butter, ghee, and dairy spreads, the GST has been eased from 12% to 5%.

“Moving everyday staples like paneer to the 0% slab…will have a very broad impact. We shall be passing on the full benefits to our consumers,” Bhuvaneswari Nara, managing director, Heritage Foods said.

To enable more solar-power-driven farms, the GST on solar power equipment has also been lowered from 12% to 5%. The government also corrected an existing “inverted duty structure” on fertiliser inputs, such as, sulphuric acid, ammonia and nitric acid by reducing to 5%. An inverted duty structure results from raw materials being taxed at a higher rate than finished goods. The fertiliser industry had long been demanding that GST on inputs be reduced from 18% to 5%.

The GST council also slashed taxes on processed fruits, vegetables, and nuts from 12% to 5%, a move expected to aid food processing. Lack of adequate processing causes India to lose or waste food worth over ₹1.5 lakh crore, according to a 2022 NABARD Consultancy Services report.

“The GST reduction on key raw materials, decrease in farmer retail prices and increase in competitiveness are all expected to contribute to the growth of the industry,” said Pushan Sharma, director, Crisil Intelligence.