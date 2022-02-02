Gujarat ATS invokes UAPA after 27-yr-old man killed over FB post

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GujCTOC) Act against accused in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old man over a religion-linked Facebook post.

The ATS termed the murder of the man from a shepherd community at Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad district “an act of terror”. On Wednesday, the ATS released a statement, saying that the murder of Kishan Bharwad (Boliya) was part of a “conspiracy” to “target all those who post anti-Islam stories” on social media or otherwise.

Bharwad, 27, was shot dead by two motorcyle-borne men on the eve of the Republic Day allegedly in retaliation for his Facebook post of January 6 which the accused claimed hurt their religious sentiments. Bharwad was also arrested for the FB post and later released on bail after he reportedly apologised, his cousin Bhaumik Boliya who was with Kishan when the incident occurred told the police.

A First Information Report (FIR) under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dhandhuka police station, and the probe was handed over to the ATS on January 29.

So far, the ATS has arrested alleged shooter Shabbir Chopda, his friend Imtiyaz Pathan, pistol supplier Azim Sama, Jamalpur-based cleric Mohammad Ayub Javrawala and Delhi-based cleric Maulvi Kamargani Usmani in connection with the case.

The ATS in the press release said an airgun and pellets were found from Javrawala’s home in Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, as well as a religious book from a nearby madrasa. The probe has found that the pistol used by Shabbir to kill Boliya was supplied by Javarawala, who had acquired it from Azim Sama of Rajkot.

The ATS statement in Gujarati stated: “Investigations in the Kishan Bharwad murder case revealed that the accused were carrying out an act of terrorism. It was after this that provisions of UAPA and GujCTOC were invoked against them.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Rajkot police nabbed a person from Botad district and handed him over to the ATS for further questioning, the official said.

The incident has created an atmosphere of communal tension, with angry protests being reported from across Gujarat, including Rajkot, tribal district of Chhotaudepur, Surat, Karjan, Ahmedabad and several other smaller towns.

On Monday, a huge procession as taken out by people from the Maldhari (shepherd) community in Rajkot. They submitted a memorandum at the Rajkot district collectorate demanding justice for the family of the deceased.

