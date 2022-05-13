Gujarat ATS seizes illegal weapons from Saurashtra, arrests 9

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested nine more people from different cities in Saurashtra region and seized 18 illegal weapons and live ammunition in a raid on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused in the age group of 19 to 30 years were detained from Botad, Surendranagar and Rajkot by different police teams.

Earlier this month, Gujarat ATS nabbed 24 men and seized 54 weapons from them, mostly country-made revolvers in a search operation in Saurashtra region of the state.

The search was necessitated after two of the accused including Devendra Boria, a resident of Sudamna village in Sayla taluka of Surendranagar and Champraj Khachar, a resident of Than in Surendranagar were nabbed from Ahmedabad.

“While questioning Devendra and Champraj, the involvement of nine more accused who had purchased the illegal weapons came to light. They have been detained from different locations in Botad, Rajkot and Surendranagar. So far, we have arrested 37 people and seized over 78 weapons in this case,” said Harsh Upadhyay, deputy superintendent of police, ATS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Boria and Khachar were in possession of four country-made revolvers, each possessing two of them when they were detained. The weapons were procured from Kukshi district of Madhya Pradesh and were to be delivered to a person in Vadodara.

Officials said that Boria had jumped parole in a case of attempt to murder lodged with Sayla police of Surendranagar on February 28, 2022. Khachar was allegedly involved in crimes under IPC for attempt to murder along with cases under the Arms Act and Prohibition Act in Surendranagar.

During their questioning, the accused revealed to the cops that they had earlier bought at least 100 weapons from Madhya Pradesh and delivered them to several people in Rajkot, Surendranagar and Botad districts of Saurashtra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As a result of this input, a search operation was conducted in various parts of Saurashtra region earlier this month.