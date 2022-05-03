Gujarat BJP workers on 3-day vacation to recharge themselves for state elections

AHMEDABAD: Before they switch into election mode to prepare for the assembly elections later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Gujarat have gone on a three-day vacation mandated by the state party leadership beginning Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There are no party functions or any other major BJP event in Gujarat till May 5,” a senior BJP said. Party workers have been working relentlessly for the last two years and the party leadership felt it was time to give them a break, he said. The BJP has 1.1 million registered party workers.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil announced the move to ask party workers to take a short break at a party event, counselling its volunteers to spend time with their families before resuming preparing for the state elections scheduled to be held in December this year.

During his visit to the tribal area of Bharuch, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has been trying to gain a toehold in the state politics, suggested that the ruling BJP could opt for early elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I heard that Gujarat elections will be held soon. Be it now or six months later, God and people of Gujarat are with us and we will surely come to power,” Kejriwal said. The Delhi chief minister had earlier also tweeted that the BJP was exploring the options of early elections due to AAP’s entry.

A Gujarat BJP leader said this was unlikely to happen, saying neither political parties nor the Election Commission were likely to go for holding elections during the monsoon. “Elections are held with the aim that maximum voters get a chance to participate. In monsoon it is difficult to hold elections and the voter turnout can be impacted. Unless there are unavoidable circumstances, elections not either held before or after monsoon,” an official who has been associated with conducting state elections said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The party has a mandate to serve the people of Gujarat till December and BJP is confident of not only completing the entire term but also returning with a much bigger win as compared to 2017,” said another BJP party leader.

The BJP, which has been in power for about 27 years, did start preparing the ground for the elections last year when it brought in Bhupendra Patel as chief minister with a new team to counter any possible anti-incumbency.