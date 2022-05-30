Home / India News / Gujarat CM meets IPL 2022 winners Titans, gets autographed bat
Gujarat CM meets IPL 2022 winners Titans, gets autographed bat

Taking to Twitter, CM Bhupendra Patel said proceeds from the bat will be used in the education of the ‘daughters of the state.’
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel with IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (twitter/@Bhupendrabjp)
Published on May 30, 2022 07:36 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday hosted Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans, a day after the Hardik Pandya-led team, in its debut season, won the fifteenth edition of the world's biggest Twenty20 league.

“Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in  the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players,” the chief minister wrote in Gujarati on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Titans also took out a victory parade in the state's capital city of Gandhinagar.

In Sunday's final, played in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium -- the world's largest cricket ground -- the Titans defeated inaugural IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals, by seven wickets. In doing so, they became the first team, since Royals themselves in 2008, to win the tournament in their very first season.

Leading from the front, as he did throughout the season, skipper Pandya delivered with both bat and ball, as he was named the Man of the Match for his performance.

Also, the summit clash was Gujarat's first match on their home ground. IPL 2022's league stage was played across Maharashtra (Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune), while Kolkata staged Qualifier 1 and Eliminator. Ahmedabad, on the other hand, hosted Qualifier 2 (played between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore) and the final.

