e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani launches welfare scheme for farmers

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched a welfare scheme for farmers with seven components designed for their overall development, an official said.

india Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani(PTI file photo)
         

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched a welfare scheme for farmers with seven components designed for their overall development, an official said.

As per a state government release, Rupani launched the scheme vis video conferencing from Gandhinagar.

The scheme covers seven welfare components such as cow-based organic farming, economic upliftment of farmers, adoption of new crop varieties and distribution of agri equipment to small and marginalised farmers, the release said.

Of the seven components, the chief minister operationalised two major schemes for transportation and storage of produce on Thursday, it was stated.

Under the crop storage scheme, farmers will get an assistance of Rs 30,000 to construct godowns to store their produce, it said.

In case of the transportation scheme, farmers will get a financial assistance upto Rs 75,000 to buy small vehicles to transport their produce, the release said.

On the launch day, the state government disbursed financial assistance of Rs 400 crore to around 1.16 lakh farmers, it was stated.

tags
top news
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
In Shiv Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Uddhav Thackeray
In Shiv Sena Vs Kangana Ranaut, Ayodhya seers’ message for Uddhav Thackeray
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In