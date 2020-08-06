e-paper
Home / India News / Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani orders probe in hospital fire incident

Gujarat: CM Vijay Rupani orders probe in hospital fire incident

The police are required to send the report to the chief minister within three days, the chief minister’s office (CMO) office said. The probe will be led by Sangeetha Singh, additional chief secretary of the home department of Gujarat.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani .
Gujrat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani .(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani ordered a probe in the fire incident at Shrey hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday in which eight people lost their lives.

The police are required to send the report to the chief minister within three days, the chief minister’s office (CMO) office said. The probe will be led by Sangeetha Singh, additional chief secretary of the home department of Gujarat.

“CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days,” the CMO said.

Rupani also announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

As many as eight people including five men and three women, lost their lives on Thursday morning after a fire broke at the hospital Gujarat’s commercial hub.

News agency ANI quoted additional chief secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta as saying that the fire broke out in the ICCU due to short circuit.

“The hospital has been sealed now and the 41 patients have been shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel hospital,” ANI further quoted him.

Meanwhile, the police are interrogating a trustee of the hospital, Rajendra Asari, joint commissioner of police, Sector 1 Ahmedabad said.

“We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation,” he added.

Turkey's tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
'Don't interfere': India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Quazigund
BJP sarpanch Sajjad Ahmad shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Quazigund
PM Modi 'saddened' by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
PM Modi ‘saddened’ by fire at Ahmedabad Covid-19 hospital that killed 8
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India's Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre's political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha appointed as Centre’s political touch to Jammu and Kashmir
'Dhoni never said we'll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests'
‘Dhoni never said we’ll look to replace you even after my 50-60 Tests’
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
Varun Grover, Swanand Kirkire, Kausar Munir and Mayur Puri on demanding credits musically
