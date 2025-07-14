Rajpipla , A court in Gujarat's Narmada district on Monday rejected the regular bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MLA Chaitar Vasava, arrested in an attempt to murder case. Gujarat court rejects AAP MLA Vasava's bail plea in attempt to murder case

Additional sessions judge AV Hirpara rejected Vasava's plea after considering the prosecution's argument that he has been booked in 18 offences since 2014, and if released on bail, he might use his influence as a legislator to threaten witnesses and harm the case.

The court also took into account an audio-video transcript submitted along with footage regarding threats being made to damage government offices and jails if the MLA was not released on bail.

While Vasava submitted that he was acquitted in most of these cases, a copy of the verdict of a single case has not been presented, the court noted.

It further pointed out that Vasava had been sentenced to six months imprisonment in 2023 in an assault case by the sessions court at Rajpipla and released on probation.

"In view of the overall facts, it does not appear at all reasonable to grant the bail to the applicant at this stage, and therefore, there is no other option but to reject his bail application in the interest of justice," the court said.

Vasava, a tribal leader representing the Dediapada assembly constituency in Narmada district, was arrested on July 5 under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for attempted murder after he allegedly attacked a taluka panchayat president.

Apart from section 109, the MLA has been booked under sections 79 , 115 , 351 , 352 and 324 , etc. of the BNS.

The incident took place during a meeting organised at the prant office in Vasava's constituency.

As per the FIR registered at Dediapada police station, the MLA got agitated during the meeting about his nominee not being considered for appointment as a member of 'Aapno Taluko Vibrant Taluko' , a local-level coordination committee.

Vasava allegedly started abusing a woman president of Sagbara taluka panchayat, and Dediapada taluka panchayat president Sanjay Vasava, who was part of the meeting, objected to this.

As per Sanjay Vasava's complaint, the MLA allegedly attacked him by hurling a mobile phone at him, causing injuries to his head.

The legislator also allegedly tried to attack the complainant with a glass, but the police personnel at the scene stopped him, the FIR said.

As the glass broke, the MLA picked up the shards, approached the complainant and threatened to kill him, but the latter somehow managed to escape, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.