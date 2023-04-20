Criminal defamation: Court rejects Rahul Gandhi’s plea for stay on conviction

A sessions court in Gujarat’s Surat on Thursday rejected Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s plea for a stay on his conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case related to remarks on the Modi surname, dealing a blow to his hopes of reversing his disqualification as a Member of Parliament (MP). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

Additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera cited Gandhi’s stature as an MP and former chief of the country’s second-largest political party and said he should have been more careful. He cited prima facie evidence and observations of the trial court and said it transpires Gandhi made certain derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi apart from comparing the people with the same surname with thieves.

Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 a day after a metropolitan magistrate convicted Gandhi and sentenced him to two-year imprisonment.

Mogera said the surname of the complainant in the case, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Purnesh Modi, is also Modi. “...the complainant is [also an] ex-minister and involved in public life and such defamatory remarks would have certainly harmed his reputation and caused him pain and agony in society,” Mogera said.

He disagreed with the objections of Gandhi’s lawyers regarding the maintainability of the complaint. Mogera added any defamatory words from Gandhi “are sufficient enough” to cause mental agony to the aggrieved person. “In this case, by uttering defamatory words viz comparing persons having [the] surname ‘Modi’ with thieves would definitely have caused mental agony and harm the reputation of [the] complainant, who is socially active and dealing in public.”

Mogera cited the criteria of disqualification under the Representation of the People Act and added that removal or disqualification as MP cannot be termed as irreversible or irreparable loss or damage to Gandhi.

Any elected representative sentenced for any offence for two years or more faces immediate disqualification under the Representation of People Act. The Supreme Court struck down in 2013 one provision of the Act that granted three-month protection from disqualification as “ultra vires”.

The trial court declared Gandhi guilty and later suspended his sentence for 30 days on the request of his legal team to give him an opportunity to challenge the decision in the sessions court.

Gandhi could not directly approach the high court or Supreme Court because of the conviction in a criminal case. A third party can move the higher judiciary seeking intervention on the grounds that the procedure and manner of the ruling hurt the larger public interest.

Mogera said Gandhi’s lawyers failed in demonstrating that by not staying the conviction and denying an opportunity to contest the election on account of disqualification, irreversible and irrevocable damage is likely to be caused to the Congress leader. He cited Supreme Court pronouncements that the power to suspend/stay the conviction is required to be exercised with caution and circumspection. “...if such power is exercised in a casual and mechanical manner, the same would have [a] serious impact on the public perception on the justice delivery systems and such order will shake public confidence in [the] judiciary,” Mogera said.

“...the Appellant [Gandhi] has not made out any case to suspend the conviction recorded against him.”

In a tweet, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said they will continue to avail all options still available to them under the law. He added his party colleague and lawyer Abhishek Singhvi will brief the media on Gandhi’s appeal at 4pm.

Deepak Khatri, Congress’s national coordinator for social media and digital platforms, said they will move the high court. “No matter how hard Narendra Modi and BJP try, they cannot stop Rahul Gandhi from raising his voice for the country,” he tweeted.

BJP’s national information and technology department in charge Amit Malviya

said despite having insulted the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, calling them all ‘chor’, Gandhi, shamefully remains defiant. “His arrogant attitude reeks of entitlement,” he tweeted.

The BJP intensified its attack on Gandhi following his conviction claiming that his comment “why all thieves have Modi in their names”, actually disparaged OBCs, which are estimated to account for over 40% of India’s population.

On April 3, Gandhi filed his appeal before the sessions court against the magistrate’s verdict. He was subsequently granted bail till the disposal of his plea.

Gandhi on Thursday last told the sessions court that his disqualification would cause him “irreparable loss and irreversible injury”.

Conviction and two-year jail term also leave Gandhi ineligible to contest elections for eight years. This can be reversed if a higher court overturns his conviction or reduces his sentence to under two years.

Gandhi argued his comments about the Modi surname during a speech in Karnataka were not defamatory and taken out of context.

Purnesh Modi called Gandhi a repeat offender and said the Congress leader’s appeal was a “dirty display of childish arrogance.”

“The accused is in the habit of making such defamatory and irresponsible statements which may either defame others or may hurt the feelings of others, in the name of freedom of speech and political criticism and dissent,” he said in his response to notice on Gandhi’s plea.

Mogera on Thursday last reserved his verdict on Gandhi’s application for the stay. Gandhi submitted the trial court treated him harshly after being overwhelmingly influenced by his status as an MP.

Purnesh Modi filed the case against Gandhi under Sections 499 and 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code over the Congress leader’s remarks during an election rally.

Gandhi’s lawyers argued the trial in the case was “not fair” and that there was no need for maximum punishment. Gandhi argued the excessive sentence was contrary to the law on the subject and unwarranted in the present case which has overriding political overtones.

He called his conviction “erroneous” and “patently perverse”. Gandhi linked the sentence to his disqualification, saying the trial court was aware of his status as a parliamentarian.

He said the by-election once held for his Lok Sabha seat due to his disqualification cannot be undone even if subsequently he is acquitted. Gandhi said such an election will cause a loss to the state exchequer.