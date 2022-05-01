PM leads Gujarat Day greetings: 'Inspired by Gandhi...' - A lowdown on formation

Gujarat Day is being celebrated on May 1 to mark the creation of a newly carved state. The Gujarati-speaking state was carved out of Maharashtra in 1960. President Ram Nath Kovind took to Twitter to wish the people of Gujarat on the occasion. “On Gujarat Day, I extend my wishes to all the citizens of the state. The birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel is a leading state on growth parameters. The hardworking people and industrialists have given Gujarat and India a new identity on the global stage. I pray for the continuous progress of the state," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Gujarati to wish the citizens of his home state on the occasion. “On Gujarat’s Foundation Day, my greetings to the people of Gujarat. Inspired by the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and several other greats, the people of Gujarat are widely admired for their diverse accomplishments. May Gujarat keep progressing in the coming years,” the prime minister tweeted.Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel shared a video message to wish fellow Gujaratis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

How did Gujarat come into existence?Nine years after the country became independent in 1947, the States Reorganisation Act defined the boundaries of the state on the basis of languages. Under this Act passed by Parliament, new boundaries were carved for the State of Bombay. Some Kannada-speaking areas were transferred to Mysore state while the new state included Marathwada, Vidarbha as well as Gujarati-speaking Kutch and Saurashtra.

After 1956, the Mahagujarat movement pressed for a state of Gujarat for the Gujarati-speaking population in the Bombay State. In 1960, Parliament passed the Bombay Reorganisation Act which paved the way for the creation of Gujarat as a new state on May 1.What is it significance?The Gujarat government has left no stone unturned to make the day a grand affair. The Gujarat tourism department has been on an overdrive, inviting travel buffs to visit tourist places in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Gujarat government is hosting a cultural event along the Indo-Pak border at Nadapet to mark the foundation day of the state. The event will also witness dance and music performances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail