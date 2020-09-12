Gujarat govt asks oxygen plants in state to ramp up production amid Covid crisis

india

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:08 IST

In view of the rise in coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Gujarat, the state’s health department has directed oxygen manufacturing units of the state to increase production to their maximum capacity and ensure that 50 per cent of the oxygen produced is ‘medical oxygen’, to be reserved for hospitals.

In a notification issued on Thursday, the department has asked these units to use only up to 50 per cent of oxygen for industries, with the priority given to hospitals in case the need arises.

The notification added that while the demand for oxygen will multiply in the upcoming days in Gujarat, the re-opening of the industries under the provisions of Unlock 4 will affect the supply of medical oxygen to hospitals in the state.

Due to this, the state government decided to regularize the circulation and supply of oxygen from production units in order to cater to the needs of Covid-19 patients.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) H M Koshia told news agency PTI that there are around around 53 licenced medical oxygen producing units and the notification has been issued as a precautionary measure to ensure that people of the state don’t face any shortage of oxygen. He added that Gujarat produces sufficient medical and industrial oxygen and even supplies to other states.

Meanwhile, Gujarat on Friday registered its highest single-day spike of 1,344 Covid-19 cases, which pushed the state’s tally to 110,971. The total cases include 16,318 active cases, 91,470 recoveries and 3,183 deaths. The state has conducted over 3.14 million Covid-19 tests.

(With inputs from PTI)