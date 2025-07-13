Gujarat govt sanctions new bridge parallel to collapsed structure after tragedy

Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
PTI |
Published on: Jul 13, 2025 08:42 PM IST

Ahmedabad, Four days after the Mahisagar river bridge collapse tragedy, the Gujarat government on Sunday approved the construction of a parallel two-lane, high-level bridge and approved 212 crore for the project-related work.

Several vehicles plunged into the Mahisagar River after a segment of the 40-year-old bridge near Gambhira village, connecting Anand and Vadodara districts, collapsed on July 9. The death toll rose to 20 on Friday, while the search for a missing person continues even after four days, officials said.

The old bridge near Gambhira village was a key link between central Gujarat and Saurashtra.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday granted administrative approval to the Roads and Buildings Department for the construction of a new bridge near Mujpur connecting Vadodara and Anand districts.

The government has set a target to build the new structure in 18 months and the tendering process has been initiated, an official release stated.

A detailed project report was recently prepared by the R&B Department after a survey.

"Following the unfortunate collapse of the existing bridge, which disrupted connectivity between central Gujarat and Saurashtra and posed challenges for local commuters and students, the chief minister swiftly approved this new project," it said.

R&B Department's superintending engineer NV Rathva said the existing two-lane Mujpur approach road will be expanded to four lanes and widened to seven meters. A 4.2 km stretch from the highway to the bridge will also be expanded to four lanes.

"The Chief Minister has approved administrative sanction of 212 crore for these works," he said.

Meanwhile, the search operation to trace a missing man continued in the Mahisagar River on the fifth consecutive day on Sunday, officials said.

The rescue teams are conducting searches with rubber boats and other necessary equipment, he said, adding that the wreckage of the small vehicles was also salvaged.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

