Gujarat launches scheme to provide loans to small traders hit by lockdown

Updated: May 14, 2020 21:48 IST

Chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday launched the Gujarat Self-Reliance Scheme under which loans up to Rs one lakh will be given at 2% interest to small traders without security for three years with no equated monthly instalment (EMI) for the first six months to boost the economy hit hard by the lockdown.

“Under this self-reliant scheme, small traders, middle class people, workers, vendors, auto-rickshaw drivers, labourers and all those facing financial difficulties due to lockdown will get loans up to Rs 1,00,000. Around 10 lakh people will get a loan of Rs.5000 crore under the self-reliant scheme,” said a press statement from the chief minister’s office.

Under this scheme, beneficiaries will have to pay only 2% interest per annum; the remaining 6% interest will be borne by the State Government

This scheme will be effective from May 21, 2020. Co-operative banks and Credit Co-operative Societies will provide unsecured loans up to Rs.1,00,000 at 8% rate of interest

Beneficiaries will get loans for a period of 3 years. No instalment and interest will have to be paid for the first 6 months. However, the loan should be paid in 30 equal instalments from the next month onwards.

Beneficiaries can get the free of cost application form from Co-operative banks or Credit Co-operative societies. The State government has exempted the stamp fee on these loans.

“Our aim is to become the leading state of the country once and for all,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, with 324 positive cases reported on Thursday, the toll of Covid-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 9,592.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health) said that Ahmedabad reported most of the cases with 265. Surat reported 16 cases while 13 were reported from Vadodra and the rest were from other cities.

“Total 20 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours out of which 13 had co-morbid conditions and 191 were discharged from hospital,” Ravi said while addressing a press conference.

“As of now, 24 people are on ventilator. 1.24 lakhs tests have been done so far. We are conducting 1,858.79 tests per million of population. We are better than many other bigger states. The national average of testing is also 1,346,” added Ravi.