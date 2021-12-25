Gujarat tops in composite Good Governance Index 2021. Check sector-wise toppers

Gujarat has topped the composite ranking in the Good Governance Index 2021 covering 10 sectors, followed by Maharashtra and Goa. Delhi topped the Union territories category composite ranking. In the indicators launched by Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh showed an 8.9 per cent incremental growth in the period 2019 to 2021 while the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered an improvement of 3.7 per cent in the same period.

GGI 2021 Framework covered agriculture and allied sectors; commerce and industries; human resource development; public health; public infrastructure & utilities; economic governance; social welfare & development; judicial & public security; environment; and citizen-centric governance.

According to the index prepared by the Department of Administration Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Gujarat registered a 12.3 per cent increase, performing strongly on 5 of the 10 sectors including economic governance, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development, judiciary and public safety.

Goa performed strongly in agriculture and allied sector, commerce and industry, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, social welfare and development and environment, registering a 24.7 per cent increase over 2019 indicators.

Maharashtra performed strongly in the agriculture and allied sector, human resource development, public infrastructure and utilities, social welfare and development. Uttar Pradesh secured top position in the commerce and industry sector and showed an increase in social welfare and development and judiciary & public safety.

Top ranking States and UTs in the sectors and their Composite Ranks:

Sectors Group A Group B NE & Hill States UTs Agriculture & Allied Sector Andhra Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Mizoram D & N Haveli Commerce and Industry Telangana Uttar Pradesh J & K Daman & Diu Human Resource Development Punjab Odisha Himachal Pradesh Chandigarh Public Health Kerala West Bengal Mizoram A & N Island Public Infrastructure and Utilities Goa Bihar Himachal Pradesh A & N Island Economic Governance Gujarat Odisha Tripura Delhi Social Welfare and Development Telangana Chhattisgarh Sikkim D & N Haveli Judiciary and Public Safety Tamil Nadu Rajasthan Nagaland Chandigarh Environment Kerala Rajasthan Manipur Daman & Diu Citizen Centric Governance Haryana Rajasthan Uttarakhand Delhi Composite Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Delhi