Gujarat-bound train from Bihar's Muzaffarpur derails near Kanpur in UP

New Delhi/Kanpur, Two coaches of a Gujarat-bound train from Bihar's Muzaffarpur derailed between Kanpur and Tundla in Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, Railway Ministry officials said.

No one was seriously injured as the speed of the Muzaffarpur-Sabarmati JanSadharan Express was below 15 kmph, they said.

“Two general coaches, sixth and seventh from the engine, derailed in the loop line of Bhaupur Yard at 4.20 pm," said Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Central Railway .

"The train was travelling at a low speed at the time, which averted a major tragedy," the PRO said.

The officials said that the train’s guard informed the Tundla control room, which further informed the area controller of Kanpur and others, after which an accident relief medical van and cranes were rushed to the spot.

While no serious injuries or fatalities were reported, a few passengers sustained minor injuries and were given first aid at the scene, he added.

Passengers who saw the train derail told officials that the coaches suddenly tilted, creating panic. Many passengers, including women, children, and the elderly, were assisted by fellow travellers to get out of the affected coaches.

The incident, which occurred on the busy Delhi-Howrah route, caused a major disruption to train services.

At least six trains, including New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, Anand Vihar-Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express and Katihar-Amritsar Amrapali Express, have been diverted due to the blocking of the UP line track.

Restoration work has been initiated immediately, and railway officials from Kanpur have reached the site.

The divisional railway manager of Prayagraj has reached the site and an accident relief train, technical teams, and a medical van were immediately dispatched to the site to begin rescue and restoration operations. The general manager of North Central Railway Zone is on the way, railway officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Dinesh Tripathi also reached the spot with a heavy police force to supervise the efforts and ensure crowd control.

Normal train movement is expected to resume following the completion of track clearance and a thorough safety inspection, the PRO said.

The Railway administration has formed a high-level committee to investigate the cause of the derailment.

Efforts are currently underway to clear the blocked section of the track, and passengers have been provided with alternate travel arrangements.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.