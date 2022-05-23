Guna SP moved out 10 days after 3 cops killed in gunfight with poachers

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred Guna superintendent of police (SP), Rajeev Kumar Mishra, to the state police headquarters. The order was issued nearly 10 days after three policemen were killed in a gunfight with poachers in the district on May 14.

Mishra has been posted as an assistant inspector general of police, a home department order on Monday evening said.

Mishra is the second senior field officer to have been moved out after the death of the three policemen. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan removed the inspector general of police, Gwalior Anil Kumar Sharma soon after the death of the three police personnel. Sharma, who had taken charge of the IG’s office in January this year, was also posted to the state police headquarters.

Three police personnel were killed on May 14 after a group of poachers opened fire at them in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. One poacher was killed in the same encounter and a second, in an encounter that took place later on the same day. A third poacher was also killed in an encounter a few days later. In between, two of the accused who were arrested were shot in the legs while they were allegedly trying to flee police custody.

On Monday morning, two absconding poachers Vikki and Gullu also surrendered before the court.