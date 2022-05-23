Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Guna SP moved out 10 days after 3 cops killed in gunfight with poachers
india news

Guna SP moved out 10 days after 3 cops killed in gunfight with poachers

Rajeev Kumar Mishra has been posted as an assistant inspector general of police, a home department order on Monday evening said. Mishra was appointed Guna SP in February 2021
Two of the alleged poachers wanted in the Guna encounter of May 14 surrendered in a Madhya Pradesh court on Monday.
Published on May 23, 2022 11:59 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred Guna superintendent of police (SP), Rajeev Kumar Mishra, to the state police headquarters. The order was issued nearly 10 days after three policemen were killed in a gunfight with poachers in the district on May 14.

Mishra has been posted as an assistant inspector general of police, a home department order on Monday evening said.

Mishra is the second senior field officer to have been moved out after the death of the three policemen. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan removed the inspector general of police, Gwalior Anil Kumar Sharma soon after the death of the three police personnel. Sharma, who had taken charge of the IG’s office in January this year, was also posted to the state police headquarters.

Three police personnel were killed on May 14 after a group of poachers opened fire at them in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. One poacher was killed in the same encounter and a second, in an encounter that took place later on the same day. A third poacher was also killed in an encounter a few days later. In between, two of the accused who were arrested were shot in the legs while they were allegedly trying to flee police custody.

RELATED STORIES

On Monday morning, two absconding poachers Vikki and Gullu also surrendered before the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP