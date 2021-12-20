Gupkar alliance to meet in Jammu to discuss ‘expansion plans’

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), which includes the National Conference (NC), the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is scheduled to hold a meeting in Jammu to discuss its “expansion plans” on Tuesday.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will be among the leaders, who will attend the meeting at NC leader Farooq Abdullah’s residence.

PAGD spokesman Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said the meeting is part of a programme to discuss the expansion of the alliance in the Jammu region. “This is the second time when PAGD is meeting in Jammu. Though we do not have any special invitee, the PAGD will seriously think to initiate dialogue with people of all three regions -- Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh--(of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir).”

Tarigami said they have to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders including civil society. “Important things will be discussed.”

NC, PDP, and Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad have held a series of rallies in the Jammu region this month.

