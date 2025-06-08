Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gurjar protesters end rail blockade in Kota division after govt assurances on their demands

PTI |
Jun 08, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Gurjar protesters end rail blockade in Kota division after govt assurances on their demands

Kota , Rail traffic between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria station in Kota division of Western Central Railway has resumed after Gurjar protesters vacated the railway tracks following receiving assurance from the government that their demands will be considered.

Gurjar protesters end rail blockade in Kota division after govt assurances on their demands
Gurjar protesters end rail blockade in Kota division after govt assurances on their demands

Some members of the community were holding a protest on rail tracks and stalled a passenger train in Bharatpur district on Sunday afternoon after taking part in a Mahapanchayat to press their various demands, including on reservation.

The agitators had kept the rail services halted for over three hours between Fateh Singhpura and Dungeria stations, affecting about 10 to 12 trains on the route, the officials said.

The protesters had gathered on the railway tracks and stopped the 54794 Mathura-Sawaimadhopur passenger train at Fatehsinghpura near Bayana town, West Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer said earlier.

Sourabh Jain, senior divisional commercial manager, Kota , said that state police and railway officials held talks with the protesters, and after some time, they managed to get the track vacated by around 7 pm, following which operations on the track were fully restored.

No report of loss of life or injury has been received so far, and the railway is committed to the safety of the passengers, Jain added.

Asked about the protest, Vijay Bainsla, son of the late Kirodi Singh Bainsla, who had led several Gurjar agitations on the quota issue, said that the entire community and leaders are happy with the government's response to their main demands.

"To get the 5 per cent reservation to Most Backward Classes included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, a proposal would be recommended by the state cabinet and it would urge the Centre . The entire community wanted this. It is a legislative issue. We all are happy," Bainsla told PTI, adding it was their key demand.

The Ninth Schedule contains a list of central and state laws that cannot be challenged in court.

Bainsla said another demand was that a nodal officer should be appointed in every district to dispose of the police cases against community members during the Gurjar agitation. "The government has agreed to it," he claimed.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Gurjar protesters end rail blockade in Kota division after govt assurances on their demands
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 08, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On