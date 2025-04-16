Gurugram: Man, 24, murders, dumps minor sister-in-law in manhole; held

Gurugram: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday from Haryana’s Bajghera area for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old sister-in-law and hiding her body in a manhole over an ongoing marital discord with his wife, police said. The deceased, who lived with her parents, went missing from her home on Saturday . Her father approached the Palam Vihar police station on Monday and filed a complaint (HT File Photo/ Representative photo)

“On his (suspect) indications, the girl’s body packed inside a plastic bag and wrapped in a shawl was recovered from a manhole connecting a sewer in Bajghera on Tuesday night,” station house officer (SHO) of Palam Vihar police, inspector Bijender Singh, said.

Police said that the suspect, originally from Raghunathpur in Bihar’s Munger district, was arrested while he was trying to flee from the city on Tuesday evening. He was living in a rented accommodation in Bajghera and worked as housekeeping staff at a nearby office.

Tracing the possible sequence of events, inspector Singh said the suspect allegedly asked the girl to travel on his motorcycle. “He took her to his room and held her captive there till 11pm on Saturday with assurance that he will soon drop her off. However, he throttled her to death in the next few minutes. He then packed the body in plastic bag and transported it on his motorcycle. He dumped it in the manhole that is almost 1.5km from his apartment,” Singh said.

The couple got married six years ago and have a five-year-old son but the wife moved out after problems with the husband.

During interrogation, the suspect told the cops that he was planning to take revenge on his wife for the last two and half months. “He tried to persuade his wife to start living with him again, but failed. He even approached her parents but did not get any help. He suspected her of probably remarrying,” Singh said, adding that two months ago the suspect tried strangling the mother-in-law as well.

The child’s body has been sent for postmortem. “Medical board will carry out the autopsy and also examine if she was sexually assaulted,” a police officer, who asked not to be named, said.