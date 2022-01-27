Guv lauds state on labour practices, Covid-19 control in maiden speech

Praising the BJP government, Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday said that a total of 12,946 inspections were carried out by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government under the Labour Act and 2018 cases were filed.

Delivering his address after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day here, he also complimented the state government for succeeding in reducing the effect of Covid-19 efficiently.

Gehlot said that ₹ 21.19 lakh was collected in 2,033 cases disposed of in different labour courts. “The government has taken right decisions in maintaining the interest of migrant labourers and other workers. As many as 26.73 lakh labourers have been registered by the Karnataka Building and Other Constructions Workers Welfare Board. The Board has distributed ₹628.16 crore among 14,527 organised workers and their dependents,” he said.

“Under 15 state-government schemes, 10.10 lakh beneficiaries have been paid (a) subsidiary amount of ₹1,136.05. A sum of ₹8,390 crore has been collected as customs. As many as 11.82 lakh labourers have been paid ₹2,000/per person amounting to ₹236.46 crore during the second lockdown,” he said.

Incidently, the governor’s statements come at a time when labour activists in Karnataka carried out a candle-light vigil in support of the 57th day of the struggle by workers of ITI, a public sector enterprise.

“On Republic Day, we stand in vigil with those who build the republic. We demand that the Management of @ITILTDINDIA stop violating the constitutional rights of workers (sic),” read a Twitter post by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) on Wednesday.

Cautioning about the third wave of Covid-19, Gehlot also called on the citizens to handle the situation with “total seriousness” and said there should be no room for negligence.

This is Gehlot’s first Republic Day as the governor of Karnataka.Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, few of his cabinet colleagues and top government officials were among the select invitees, who attended the low-key event held at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here, by following the Covid protocols.The governor said different fields like management of Covid war room, telemedicine, identifying the infected and quarantine observation were managed efficiently with advanced technology and this has resulted in less number of deaths in Karnataka when compared to other parts of the world.

The governor also said that fresh tenders have been called to upgrade the water distillation units in Koramangala and Challaghatta valley to stop pollution in Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

The two lakes, which were once a lifeline for Bengaluru’s irrigation and drinking water needs, have gained global notoriety for foaming and toxic content. Over the years, thousands of crores have been spent on reviving these lakes which continue to remain in a pitiable state.

Gehlot also said that several roads in Bengaluru have been taken up under the Smart City Project.“Under the Bengaluru Smart City Project, 77 roads covering 158.27 kms have been selected for white topping. Out of these 83.91 km of road is completed and 31 main roads have been developed and made available for public transportation,” he said.

“To provide pedestrian friendly experience, 12 roads covering 17 km in the first phase and 35 roads covering 16 km in the second phase have been taken up and 10 roads covering 12.37 km in the first phase and 29 roads covering 10.27 km have been completed,” the governor said.

He also highlighted the government’s focus on watershed development, mobile and technology based crop survey, among others.

With Agency inputs