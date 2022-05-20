Gyanvapi mosque management committee files objection to plea

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, which manages the Gyanvapi Mosque, on Thursday filed an objection in a Varanasi court against a plea by three Hindu women seeking advocate commission proceedings for measurement of height, width and length of a “Shivling” believed to be found inside the complex.

The advocates appearing for the masjid committee filed an objection in the court of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar against an application seeking advocate commission proceeding in an area where a “shivling” was found, and subsequently sealed on May 16 on orders of the court.

“We have filed an objection against the plea,” Rais Ansari, one of the advocates of the Masjid committee, said.

The court has fixed May 23 as the next date of hearing in the case, Sudhir Tripathi, one of the advocates for the Hindu petitioners said.

Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas and Sita Sahu are among five Hindu women who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, a shrine dedicated to Hindu goddess Parvati behind the western wall of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque complex. Some Hindu groups believe the temple was partially razed to build the 17th-century mosque.

Advocate Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi filed the application for advocate commission proceedings on behalf of the three women on Tuesday.

“A ‘Shivling’ was found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex during survey proceedings on May 16. The area is sealed now,” Chaturvedi said in his petition.

Advocate commission proceedings (survey) of the area under the place, where the ‘Shivling’ was found, should be done for measurement of the width, length and height of the ‘Shivling’ by demolishing the masonry wall in its east in front of Nandi Maharaj, the other one in the northern, said Chaturvedi.

