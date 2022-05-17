Gyanvapi Mosque row: Owaisi hopes justice will prevail in SC, calls trial court order illegal

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said he was hopeful that the Supreme Court will stay the sealing order passed by a local court in Varanasi amid claims of a Shivling being found on the premises of the Gyanvapi mosque during a court-mandated videography survey.

Owaisi also termed the order sealing the spot in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex where the Shivling was reportedly found during the survey as "unfair" and "illegal".

“The order is unfair. We hope the SC will completely stay the order and recognise the unfairness in ignoring the 1991 Places of Worship Act, the Allahabad HC order and the sealing of the premises without hearing the other party. The order of the trial court was wrong, unfair and illegal,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi, who is also the chief of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), as saying.

He also expressed his disappointment with the SC’s order in the case. “We're hopeful the SC will do complete justice as grave procedural unfairness happened. The commissioner did not give the report to the lower court judge, the petitioner moved an application anbd before the notice was given to the Muslim side, the judge passed the order to protect area and limiting namazis to 20,” he added.

In its order earlier in the day, the Supreme Court said the area where the Shivling was reportedly found will continue to be under Varanasi administration protection, while adding there would not be any restriction on the entry of Muslims and offering of namaz at the mosque.

The top court will take up the matter next on Thursday (May 19).

The top court bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha also issued notices to the Hindu petitioners and the Uttar Pradesh government on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the Varanasi court order on videographic survey of the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

A day ago, Owaisi said reports of the Shivling at the mosque were wrong and that it was just a fountain inside the mosque.

"It is a fountain, not 'Shivling'. Every masjid has this fountain. Why was the claim not made by the commissioner of the court? The order of sealing the spot is a violation of the 1991 Act," he had said.