Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Gyanvapi mosque: SC asks ‘experienced’ Varanasi judge to hear case, talks of balance | Top points
india news

Gyanvapi mosque: SC asks ‘experienced’ Varanasi judge to hear case, talks of balance | Top points

Gyanvapi mosque row: The controversy has escalated following the videograph survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the court-appointed commission. The matter is now being heard in the court of law to resolve the decades long dispute.
The Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi.(PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple case rages on, dominating the political discourse in the country. The controversy has escalated following the videograph survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the court-appointed commission. The matter is now being heard in the court of law to resolve the decades long dispute. Here are the top developments which transpired during the day in the Gyanvapi mosque case. >The Supreme Court said that it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case, while transferring a suit filed by the Hindu petitioners from the Varanasi civil judge to the district judge to decide the  Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s objections against the inquiry.

>The Uttar Pradesh Police said that the Friday prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque passed off peacefully amid stringent security arrangements, PTI reported. Earlier, the Anjuman Intazamiya Masajid Committee, which manages the mosque, had urged the devotees not come to the mosque in large numbers to offer prayers in view of the the 'wazookhana' having been sealed.>The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6. After hearing a lengthy petition filed by the Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid of Varanasi and other connected matters, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the case till July 6. The original suit was filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991, seeking restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.>The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition in which he sought quashing of FIR against him in connection with his controversial remark on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against him at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
gyanvapi mosque
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP