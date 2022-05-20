Gyanvapi mosque: SC asks ‘experienced’ Varanasi judge to hear case, talks of balance | Top points

The Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath Temple case rages on, dominating the political discourse in the country. The controversy has escalated following the videograph survey of the Gyanvapi mosque by the court-appointed commission. The matter is now being heard in the court of law to resolve the decades long dispute. Here are the top developments which transpired during the day in the Gyanvapi mosque case.



>The Supreme Court said that it would not interfere with the survey order passed in the Gyanvapi mosque case, while transferring a suit filed by the Hindu petitioners from the Varanasi civil judge to the district judge to decide the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee’s objections against the inquiry.

>The Uttar Pradesh Police said that the Friday prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque passed off peacefully amid stringent security arrangements, PTI reported. Earlier, the Anjuman Intazamiya Masajid Committee, which manages the mosque, had urged the devotees not come to the mosque in large numbers to offer prayers in view of the the 'wazookhana' having been sealed.



>The Allahabad High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till July 6. After hearing a lengthy petition filed by the Anjuman Intazamiya Masjid of Varanasi and other connected matters, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the case till July 6. The original suit was filed in the Varanasi district court in 1991, seeking restoration of an ancient temple at the site where the Gyanvapi mosque currently stands.



>The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has rejected Lucknow University professor Ravi Kant's petition in which he sought quashing of FIR against him in connection with his controversial remark on the Gyanvapi Mosque issue. The FIR was lodged against him at Hasanganj police station on May 10 on charges of creating enmity between two communities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON