Gym owner shot dead in UP's Chandauli, ex-convict among attackers

A gym owner was allegedly gunned down by a group of motorcyclists, including a former convict, following a land dispute in a village in Chandauli district, police said on Tuesday.

Arvind Yadav alias Bindu, 40, a resident of Dihwa village under the Alinagar police station, was killed near his gym by eight men who arrived on five motorcycles on Monday night.

The assailants, who first went looking for him at his home, also fired multiple rounds at Arvind's SUV before fleeing the scene.

One of the named men was arrested on Tuesday morning. His name has not yet been disclosed.

According to the FIR, Arvind ran a roadside gym near Dharna village, which falls under the Mugalsarai police station limits. He was also involved in land deals and owned a clothing store in Parmar Katra in Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Arvind had earlier worked with the accused in land dealings, Mugalsarai SHO Gaganraj Singh said. Arvind distanced himself from them after some of them were jailed in another case. After their release, the accused allegedly began pressuring Arvind for money, Singh said.

On Monday evening, Arvind stayed back at the gym while Neeraj went home. Around 10 pm, the eight men went to his home.

Arvind and Neeraj's mother was also there at the time. When the men asked where Arvind was, Neeraj said he was at the gym, and they then left, police said.

Neeraj also rushed to the gym, but the assailants had already reached by the time he got there. The men called Arvind outside and opened fire after a brief scuffle. He sustained five bullet injuries to his head, neck, and shoulder, police said.

Local residents gathered after hearing the gunshots, prompting the attackers to flee. Arvind was rushed to the trauma centre at Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, where he was declared dead on arrival, officials said.

Giving details, police said the men were ex-convict Kallu Yadav, Ram Lakhan, Amar Yadav, Babu Yadav, and Kaju Yadav and three unidentified youths.

Arvind is survived by his wife and two children.