Halla Clinic: BJP's Parvesh Verma attacks AAP's Mohalla Clinic scheme

Parvesh Verma, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the New Delhi Assembly seat, has dubbed the AAP government's Mohalla Clinic scheme as "Halla Clinic," alleging that it deceives the public in the name of treating the poor. BJP's Parvesh Verma is contesting on the New Delhi constituency seat against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

He wrote to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal asking several questions regarding the scheme. He asked how much money was spent on the scheme.

"How much money has been spent in the name of Mohalla Clinic till now and information about any kind of scam in it should be made public," Verma said in his letter to Kejriwal, his opponent in the New Delhi Assembly constituency for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election.

Alleging that many Mohalla clinics are only existing on paper, he sought the complete list of clinics and the officials associated with them.

"Accurate data should be presented on how many patients have been treated in these clinics till now and how much was spent on it. Details should be given on how many members of the families of Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and MLAs benefited from these clinics and how much was spent on them," he said.

Accusing the AAP government of doing injustice to the poor, he asked, "Why are the promises made in the name of treatment of the poor people incomplete and why has no apology been made to the public for this?"

"This scheme of Arvind Kejriwal was started in the name of treatment of the poor, but it has only become a 'Halla Clinic', where there is more publicity and uproar than treatment. The people of Delhi are now demanding answers," he added.

Accusing the Kejriwal government, he said that the schemes made for the poor have only become a means of corruption and political gain. The BJP candidate demanded that the Kejriwal government should make public all the expenses and figures related to the Mohalla Clinic during its tenure.

Mohalla Clinic has been conceptualized as a mechanism to provide quality primary health care services accessible within the communities in Delhi at their doorstep.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The Bharatiya Janata Party aims to reclaim power in Delhi after nearly 27 years, while the AAP, which dominated the 2015 and 2020 elections, seeks to retain its stronghold in the capital.