Hampi rape case: Cousin says 26-year-old deceased Odisha man loved travel and adventure

Bhibas Nayak, a 26-year-old male tourist who died after being pushed into a canal by an accused in the Hampi rape-murder case, was an enthusiastic traveller and adventure-lover, his cousin told The Indian Express. Hampi: Police personnel conduct an investigation after two women, including a foreign national, were allegedly raped near the Hampi heritage site.(PTI)

Nayak's funeral was carried out in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Sunday. “He loved to travel, explore new places, make new friends and do adventurous things. Whenever he got time from his work, he would make plans to travel. He used to go on four trips every year,” his cousin told the publication.

What happened in Hampi?

According to the police, two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men near the Hampi heritage site in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district on the night of March 6.

A 29-year-old female homestay operator who survived the assault said the accused approached them and asked where they could get petrol when they were busy playing guitar and stargazing. The accused began assaulting and threatening the group after they allegedly denied them more money.

The woman, who survived the rape, stated in her complaint that the accused also snatched her bag and took away her two mobile phones and ₹9500 in cash. “While we were screaming and crying, the three men left with their motorcycle,” she alleged.

The third accused was arrested in Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, and was brought to Karnataka on Monday. “All the legal procedures will be done today. If necessary, we will take him into police custody also,” said Superintendent of Police of Koppal, Ram Arasiddi.

Minister calls incident ‘very unfortunate’

Karnataka minister HK Patil called the incident ‘unfortunate’ and assured that the state government is considering strengthening tourist security to deter similar incidents.

“It is very unfortunate that such a crime is committed in Hampi and around. The government has taken all serious measures to summon the people who are involved, and we are trying our best to give courage to the victims,” Patil said.