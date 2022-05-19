'Har Har Mahadev': What Kangana Ranaut says on Gyanvapi mosque row. Watch

In the midst of the ongoing controversy over the “presence of Shivling” in Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday said Lord Shiva “resides in every particle of Kashi’ and does not need a structure, news agency ANI reported. The actor, who is banned from Twitter for ‘violating its hateful conduct and abusive behaviour policy’ said: "There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura & Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he resides in every particle."

"There's Lord Krishna in every particle of Mathura & Lord Ram in every particle of Ayodhya. Similarly, there's Lord Shiva in every particle of Kashi. He doesn't need a structure, he resides in every particle," Kangana Ranaut when asked about Shivling claim site at Gyanvapi mosque pic.twitter.com/xFzdaT9lAb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2022

Kangana’s remarks come as a local court in Varanasi will resume hearings in the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi case today. On Wednesday, the hearing in the case could not take place in the Varanasi court as lawyers in the district were on a strike in protest against the remarks of a government official. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing in the case till Friday.

On Monday, a Varanasi court had ordered the sealing of a pond in the Gyanvapi Masjid complex after lawyers representing the Hindu petitioners said a Shivling was found there during a court-monitored survey that lasted for three days from May 14-16. However, a mosque management committee member disputed the claim, saying the object was part of the water fountain mechanism at the 'wazoo khana' reservoir where devotees carry out ablutions before offering namaz.

The mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi and the court there is hearing a plea by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before the idols on its outer wall.