Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Harsimrat asks who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket; Congress denies any such incident
india news

Harsimrat asks who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket; Congress denies any such incident

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala countered Harsimrat Kaur Badal's tweet and said no such indicent took place. 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu paid obeisance at the Golden Temple,
Published on Jan 29, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday posted a tweet that implied that Rahul Gandhi was pickpocketed during his recent visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple. Claiming that only Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu and Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa were accompanying Rahul Gandhi, the former Union minister questioned whether this was an attempt to 'bring bad name' to the shrine.

The Congress denied any such incident.

 

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said nothing like this happened and spreading such false news is a disgrace to the shrine. Political conflict will go on, but one needs to be more responsible while levelling such charges, Surjewala wrote.

RELATED STORIES

"Yes, being in the cabinet of the Modi government and stamping the farm laws is definitely like pickpocketing hardworking farmers," Surjewala added. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from PM Modi's cabinet in protest against the farm laws which have now been repealed.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Golden Temple and had lunch in the langar. "As always, it felt good to bow my head at the Darbar Sahib. I felt a sense of belonging." Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi golden temple
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP