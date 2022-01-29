Harsimrat asks who picked Rahul Gandhi's pocket; Congress denies any such incident

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday posted a tweet that implied that Rahul Gandhi was pickpocketed during his recent visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple. Claiming that only Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Sidhu and Sukjhinder Singh Randhawa were accompanying Rahul Gandhi, the former Union minister questioned whether this was an attempt to 'bring bad name' to the shrine.

The Congress denied any such incident.

हरसिमरत जी,



जब ऐसा कुछ हुआ ही नहीं तो ऐसी झूठी खबरें फैलाना पवित्र गुरु घर की बेअदबी है। चुनावी गतिरोध चलेगा पर आपको जुम्मेवारी व परिपक्वता दिखानी चाहिये।



हाँ, मोदी सरकार की कैबिनेट में बैठ काले क़ानूनों पर मोहर लगवाना मेहनती किसानों की जेब काटने जैसा ज़रूर है। https://t.co/QTgvPwtNol — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) January 29, 2022

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said nothing like this happened and spreading such false news is a disgrace to the shrine. Political conflict will go on, but one needs to be more responsible while levelling such charges, Surjewala wrote.

"Yes, being in the cabinet of the Modi government and stamping the farm laws is definitely like pickpocketing hardworking farmers," Surjewala added. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from PM Modi's cabinet in protest against the farm laws which have now been repealed.

On Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Golden Temple and had lunch in the langar. "As always, it felt good to bow my head at the Darbar Sahib. I felt a sense of belonging." Rahul Gandhi tweeted.