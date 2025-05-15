handigarh, Haryana has integrated law enforcement, public health, education, and community leadership as part of a comprehensive strategy in its decisive battle against drug trafficking and substance abuse, a senior official said on Thursday. Haryana adopted comprehensive strategy to tackle drug issue: Home secretary

Speaking at the 8th Apex Committee Meeting of the National Narcotics Coordination Portal , Additional Chief Secretary Sumita Misra said, as of March 2025, 4,054 Panchayats 55.32 per cent have achieved a drug-free status.

The Sports for Youth initiative, operated in 2,515 villages through trained police coaches, is engaging over 1.96 lakh youth in regular sports activities to promote discipline, fitness, and a positive relationship with law enforcement, she said.

Misra said the Haryana government has also established eight exclusive Fast Track Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Special Courts in Ambala, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panipat districts.

"Plans are on the cards to establish such special courts in other districts as well. These courts have been set up to expedite the trial of offences under the said Act, ensuring timely adjudication and reinforcing the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking through a robust judicial mechanism," she said at the meeting that was chaired by the Union home secretary.

Misra said the Haryana government recently launched a comprehensive anti-drug campaign under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

It covered all assembly constituencies between April 5 and April 27, 2025 and emerged as a powerful symbol of collective resolve against drug abuse, witnessing enthusiastic participation from government officials, local leaders, women, youth, and village communities, she said.

Misra said between January and April 2025, Haryana registered 143 cases under the NDPS Act involving commercial quantities of narcotics. A total of 332 individuals were arrested, including 145 interstate smugglers.

Seizures included 1.5 kg of heroin, 40 kg of 'charas', 904 kg of 'ganja' , 50 kg of opium, 5,874 kg of poppy straw, over 91,000 tablets, 1,604 bottles, and nearly 48,000 capsules reflecting the extensive scale of the illicit drug trade being tackled in the state, she added.

Apart from this, 143 cases involving illegally acquired assets of drug offenders have been referred to the Enforcement Directorate for financial investigations.

Monthly Master Reports detailing major seizures are shared with the Narcotics Control Bureau by the State Crime Branch to ensure coordinated intelligence and joint operations, she said.

She said Haryana is upgrading its State Forensic Science Laboratory to better detect and analyse synthetic drugs and issue early alerts to enforcement agencies.

Synthetic drug seizures are flagged for immediate attention, and proactive alerts are issued as part of the state's multi-tiered strategy to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks, Misra said.

