Chandigarh, Three persons, including a woman police officer and a CISF Inspector, were killed and several others injured in two separate road accidents involving multiple vehicles, in Haryana's Sonipat and Nuh districts, police said. Haryana: CISF inspector, woman cop among 3 dead in fog triggered road accidents

The visibility levels dropped due to dense fog early morning at many places in Haryana, including Nuh, Sonipat and Hisar, police said.

In the Nuh pileup, involving multiple vehicles, two persons, including a CISF Inspector, were killed on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, police said, adding that some injuries were also reported in the incident.

Giving details about the accident, Pingwan Station House Officer Nikhil Kumar said over the phone, "Two people have died in the incident, which includes a CISF inspector from Alwar. The other person belongs to Jaipur."

"The visibility was barely a few metres when the incident took place in the morning," Kumar said.

"The two people who died in the incident were travelling in separate vehicles," the police official said.

A bus was also involved in the pileup, and at least six passengers suffered minor injuries, police said.

"It could not be immediately ascertained which vehicle was at fault, but 15-20 vehicles were involved in the pileup," he said.

A man, who was travelling on the road stretch, said that nearly 20 vehicles were involved in the pileup.

According to police, the dense fog also triggered another accident in Nuh.

A fruit-laden truck also crashed into the vehicles, and the fruit got scattered all over the road, making the road slippery, police said, adding that the stretch was later cleared.

In another incident in Sonipat, a woman assistant sub-inspector of police was killed when the car in which she was travelling to her duty, hit a truck that was taking a wrong turn on the highway, police said.

"There was fog in the area, and visibility was low. The police official who died in the incident was in her car. She was travelling to Jind from Sonipat when the incident occurred," Baroda SHO Dharambir Singh said over the phone.

During the past two days, fog-related accidents have been reported across Haryana.

District administrations in the state and the police have urged motorists to follow safety precautions and advisories issued while driving in fog.

Pedestrians are urged to avoid walking near busy roads and highways, police said.

In view of the fog-related low visibility levels, especially during morning or late-night hours, the police are also pasting reflective tapes on vehicles across the state.

