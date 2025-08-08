Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday directed all deputy commissioners to treat every public complaint received under the "Samadhan Shivirs", whether minor or major, with utmost seriousness and ensure their prompt resolution. Haryana CM directs DCs to ensure swift redressal of complaints received in Samadhan Shivirs

Saini stressed that citizens should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices and that their issues should be resolved efficiently in a single attempt.

The chief minister was chairing a meeting with the deputy commissioners through video conferencing here, during which the progress of grievance redressal under the Samadhan Shivirs was reviewed.

Taking serious note of the high number of pending complaints in some districts, the chief minister instructed the concerned officers to prioritise the resolution of long-pending complaints.

He stressed that all such complaints must be addressed promptly to bring the number of pending cases down to zero and ensure effective resolution of public grievances.

Timely redressal would not only provide relief to the public but also strengthen trust in the administration, he said, according to an official statement.

Saini said that the core objective of Samadhan Shivirs is to address citizens’ grievances through coordinated efforts of multiple departments on a single platform.

He said that if a citizen is compelled to visit the Samadhan Shivir repeatedly for the same issue, the concerned officer will be held accountable.

He further directed the deputy commissioners to issue clear instructions to all departmental officers to treat every complaint with seriousness and take timely, appropriate action.

Notably, Samadhan Shivirs, aimed at addressing public grievances, are being organised across the state.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi had issued directives to all deputy commissioners to hold meetings every week to review the status of grievances registered during Samadhan Shivirs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Saini said that complaints concerning the police department must also be resolved on a priority basis.

He directed police officers to ensure that every complaint is addressed in a timely, fair and satisfactory manner so that citizens receive swift justice and their faith in the police system is further reinforced.

He also instructed that senior officers from the concerned departments must be present during the Samadhan Shivirs to facilitate on-the-spot resolution of public grievances.

