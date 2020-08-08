Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar meets Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, sister

india

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad on Saturday.

The actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. After much deliberation and appeal from fans and politicians, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case and registered FIRs against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others on Thursday evening.

Bihar’s Gagandeep Gambhir, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 2004 batch, will supervise the team investigating the death of the actor.