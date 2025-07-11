Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini chaired a high-level meeting here and issued directives to senior officers, emphasising that the law and order situation must remain intact throughout the state, and any disruptions should be dealt with swiftly and firmly. Haryana CM Saini chairs high-level meet on law and order

Chairing the high-level meeting here, Saini stressed the need for each police station to consistently track crime patterns and respond swiftly to any rise in criminal incidents.

Accountability should be ensured not only at the district level but also at the police station level, said the chief minister during the meeting held late Thursday evening.

According to an official statement, he directed officers to make maximum use of technology for real-time crime reporting and analysis, making the police system more efficient and responsive.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse and trafficking, the CM Saini directed that strict measures be implemented to control both the supply and consumption of narcotics.

He directed that specific police officers be made responsible for each district.

He emphasised the government's commitment to protect the youth from falling into the trap of addiction, and called for a coordinated and robust campaign.

Saini said the state government is taking all necessary steps to achieve a 'drug-free Haryana' and that police should take strict action against drug peddlers.

Drug-related cases at police stations should be regularly reviewed, and the prosecution process should be expedited to ensure swift punishment for offenders, he said.

To enhance the effectiveness and public-friendliness of the police system, the chief minister issued directions to improve the conduct and working style of police personnel. He emphasized that the police administration must work with full alertness and readiness so that the common citizen feels secure and confident in the police's role as a guardian of safety.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, said that as per the directions of CM Saini, cells should be set up in every district, and they should operate as special teams to thoroughly investigate cases of extortion.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Sumita Misra, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, and other senior police officers were also present in the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.