Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday chaired a meeting of the state-level Narco Coordination Centre committee to evaluate the state's efforts in combating drug-related crimes and to formulate robust strategies to strengthen anti-drug initiatives. Haryana CS chairs state-level NCORD meeting to strengthen anti-drug measures

The meeting, attended by Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police via videoconferencing, underscored the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle the challenges of drug abuse and trafficking, a statement said.

During the meeting, Rastogi issued directives to Deputy Commissioners to conduct thorough inspections of drug de-addiction centres across the state and submit detailed compliance reports by April 22.

This mandate aims to ensure accountability, enhance the operational standards of these centres, and improve rehabilitation outcomes for individuals battling addiction.

Additional Chief Secretary , Sumita Misra, instructed that these inspections should not only identify deficiencies but also acknowledge improvements and propose actionable recommendations to elevate the quality of services provided by the centres.

Chief Secretary Rastogi also directed the Department of Food and Drug Administration to enforce stricter regulations for chemist shops across the state.

He mandated that all chemist shops install CCTV cameras to monitor operations and prominently display their licences in a visible location for consumers.

Additionally, he instructed the department to conduct awareness programmes to sensitise chemists about the legal consequences of violating drug regulations, including the penalties for non-compliance.

These measures aim to enhance transparency, curb the illegal sale of controlled substances, and ensure consumer safety.

Rastogi also proposed an enhancement to the 'Prahari Clubs', which are designed to create awareness of drug abuse among students. He suggested that these clubs should now include the parents of addicted youth, alongside teachers, to establish a more supportive environment for counselling.

Sumita Misra emphasised that safeguarding the youth and future generations from the dangers of drug addiction is vital for Haryana's progress.

She said Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has launched a new authority named 'SANKALP' .

This initiative is designed to protect young people from the perils of substance abuse through comprehensive awareness campaigns, preventive education, and rehabilitation support, ensuring a brighter and drug-free future for the state.

Additional Chief Secretary, G Anupama, said the Haryana drug abuse monitoring system, a digital platform to enable end-to-end de-addiction services in the licensed centres, has been developed by the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya Department.

The portal has been developed after elaborate consultations with government and private stakeholders. A pilot project has been successfully tested in Ambala and Panchkula. It will now be implemented across the state.

Apart from this, a star-rating system has been introduced for de-addiction centres in the state to ensure quality treatment for patients, she said.

Director General, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau , O P Singh, reported that from January to March 2025, 834 FIRs were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, resulting in the arrest of 1,319 individuals.

Among these, 119 cases involved commercial quantities of narcotics, while 578 involved intermediate quantities.

In addition, 103 awareness programmes were conducted by the HSNCB, reaching over 18,500 participants. Furthermore, 2,515 villages were covered under the 'Sports for Youth' initiative, aiming to engage and educate young people in the fight against drug abuse, Singh said.

Haryana's Director General of Police, Shatrujeet Kapur and senior officers of various departments were also present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.