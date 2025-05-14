Chandigarh, A senior Haryana government official on Wednesday chaired a meeting with all the deputy commissioners to intensify efforts to curb female foeticide and strengthen measures under the flagship 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign. Haryana forms committees to intensify efforts to curb female foeticide

At the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary , Sudhir Rajpal, issued a series of directions to the deputy commissioners to deal with the problem of female foeticide by treating it as a priority.

As part of the strategy, district-level standing committees headed by the DCs with chief medical officers as member secretaries are being formed to ensure tighter monitoring and coordination to improve the state's sex ratio.

These committees will conduct weekly meetings, gather reports on the sale of medical termination of pregnancy kits, inspect the ultrasound centres and design strategies to curb sex determination and female foeticide, an official statement said.

"The issue of illegal abortions is a deep-rooted societal challenge that demands a whole-of-government approach, along with active participation from all sections of society," the statement quoted Rajpal as saying.

He also directed the DCs to ensure that there is no illegal sale of MTP kits in their districts, adding that regular inspections and strict action against the offenders were required to deal with the problem.

Any doctor found engaging in sex-selective practices will face stringent disciplinary action, including cancellation of their licence by the Haryana Medical Council, Rajpal said.

All abortions beyond 12 weeks must be thoroughly investigated, particularly in cases where the couple already has one or more daughters, the statement said.

Civil surgeons have been instructed to lead these investigations and maintain a close watch. Any suspicious MTP case shall be tracked and action shall be taken according to law, Rajpal said.

The health department has also been directed to ensure ANC registration of every pregnancy before 10 weeks.

To provide personalised support, all pregnant women with one or more female children are being assigned an ASHA or Anganwadi worker as a 'saheli' to counsel them and monitor their pregnancies, the statement said.

In the event of an abortion, appropriate action will be taken against the concerned ASHA or Anganwadi worker, it said.

The district administrations have also been directed to expand information, education and communication campaigns, and involve religious and community leaders in amplifying the messages of gender equality and the value of a girl child.

