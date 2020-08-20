Haryana governor seeking clarity on quota for locals in private jobs has implications for other states

india

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:32 IST

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya’s decision to seek President’s approval for the state cabinet’s decision to reserve 75% of jobs, generated by the private sector in the state, for locals can have legal implications for other states that have announced regulations to reserve private sector jobs for state residents, say legal experts.

Arya’s decision to seek President’s approval was based on Haryana’s law secretary’s view that the proposed law could be seen as a violation of two articles of the Constitution --- Article 14 that allows equality before law and Article (1)(g) that allows freedom to practice any profession or trade to all citizens.

However, Haryana’s advocate general M B Mahajan said the proposed reservation in jobs for locals did not violate any Central law. “It also does not come in conflict with Article 14 of the Constitution, either,” Mahajan said.

But, legal experts said Arya’s decision could have implications for other states, which have or are in the process of adopting similar reservation norms for private sector jobs to protect interests of the locals.

“The ground for giving reservation has to be socio-economic backwardness. Place of birth and residence cannot be a ground. This has been clearly stated by the Supreme Court in at least 10 various judgments, if not more, since 1954. Providing reservation in any other form could be seen as contrary to the Constitutional norms,” said senior Supreme Court lawyer and Congress leader Vivek Tankha.

Another senior Supreme Court lawyer Ashok Arora said reservation in private sector jobs to the locals can be provided, if the state can provide quantifiable reasons for the same to ensure equality. “The state governments will have to provide ‘reasonable’ ground for reserving jobs for locals which is quantifiable. And, this can be achieved only through a proper scientific study,” he said.

The Supreme Court, through various judgments, has said that reservation to castes or classes can be provided only after a detailed study providing evidence of their socio-economic and educational backwardness. In the past, the SC had struck down other backward classes (OBC) reservation in government jobs for castes such as Jats in Haryana and Marathas in Maharashtra in absence of a detailed study.

Experts say for reserving jobs for locals in the private sector, the state governments will have to show economic backwardness, which may not be easy. As per a January 2020 report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MOSPI), Haryana’s per capita income was Rs 2,26,644 in 2018-19, the sixth highest in the country after Goa, Delhi, Sikkim, Chandigarh and Puducherry.

Some other states, which have provided for reservation to locals in private sector jobs, such as Maharashtra (up to 80%), Andhra Pradesh (75%), Karnataka (75%) and Madhya Pradesh (70%), also rank high on per capital income. Maharashtra is ranked seventh, Andhra Pradesh 16 and Karnataka 17 on the country’s per capita income index released by MOSPI.

The Andhra Pradesh Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act, 2020, that stipulates reservation in private sector jobs is under challenge in the state high court on the ground that it violates Article 16(2) and (3) of the Constitution which prohibits discrimination in employment on the grounds of place of residence.

The court’s bench of Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice Kanneganti Lalitha in May, 2020, asked the state government to submit a reply within four weeks on whether the law violates the Constitution. The next hearing of the case is slated for September. The court has not stayed the application of the law.

Telangana has joined other states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in insisting that the private sector provide reservations to the locals for employment.

Last week, the Telangana cabinet approved a policy giving incentives such as tax concessions to industries that reserve jobs for locals in the state. “The cabinet felt that the locals should have more opportunities in the industries being set up in the state,” said an official statement.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced that all government jobs in the state would be reserved for students of the state, who have cleared class X and XII examinations from a school in the state.

He said the regulations in this regard would be issued soon. The officials said that this was being done since, like many other states, MP cannot impose a language restriction to prevent outsiders from getting government jobs.

Written and spoken knowledge of Marathi in Maharashtra, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, Kannada in Karnataka and Bengali in West Bengal is a must to be eligible for a government job. However, Jammu and Kashmir in its new domicile policy had made it easier for outsiders to get a job in the state for the purpose of national integration.

“As Hindi is the official and spoken language in the state, we cannot impose language restriction like many other states. So, the government is working on introducing schooling from the state, as a criteria, for applying for a government job,” a state government official said.

Tankha said providing 100% reservation in government jobs is a violation of SC judgment which caps reservation at 50%.

But, this renewed bid of the political parties to reserve jobs for locals is seen as an attempt to attract voters before elections even though it may not be legally tenable.

The promise of reservation for locals in private sector was made by the ruling party of Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress, ruling alliance partners in Maharashtra -- Shiv Sena and Congress, Jharkhand’s ruling party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Jannayak Janata Party of Dushyant Chautala, which is in power with Bharatiya Janata party in Haryana, just before assembly elections in these states in 2019.