Chandigarh, The Haryana government has constituted state and district-level committees for the implementation of 'Operation Dronagiri', an official statement here on Friday said. Haryana govt constitutes committees for 'Operation Dronagiri' to enhance geospatial solutions

This initiative, launched by the Central government under the National Geospatial Policy , aims to support national development, economic prosperity and a thriving information economy by strengthening the geospatial sector, the statement said.

Haryana is among the first five states selected for the initial phase of this national initiative alongside Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Uttar Pradesh, said Revenue and Disaster Management Department Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra.

According to the statement, Misra stated that 'Operation Dronagiri' aims to facilitate access to high-quality geospatial data for service providers to address sector-specific challenges in areas such as agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, livelihood and skill development.

The Survey of India , the nodal agency for this operation, has identified Sonipat district in Haryana for the launch of 'Operation Dronagiri'.

In order to ensure effective implementation, the Haryana government has constituted a state-level committee chaired by the director of Land Records, Haryana.

The director, Survey of India, Haryana, will serve as the member secretary.

At the district level in Sonipat, the deputy commissioner will chair the committee, with the superintendent surveyor, Survey of India, Haryana, to serve as the member secretary.

The district revenue officer, Sonipat, and the general manager , Revenue and Disaster Management, will serve as the members.

The committee will play a critical role in establishing the operational framework, ensuring coordination between central and state agencies, and monitoring the smooth execution of the project. They will also address on-ground challenges and facilitate timely decision-making.

Misra explained that 'Operation Dronagiri' is a Central government initiative utilizing advanced drone-based mapping and geospatial technologies.

Under this programme, farmers will benefit from precise, data-driven agricultural advisories, enabling them to optimize crop yields and resource use. This initiative will ensure that important information about an area is transparent, accessible, and used strategically by the government, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.