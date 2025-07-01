Chandigarh, The Haryana government has launched an intensified statewide 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign in a renewed push to improve sex ratio. Haryana govt launches intensified statewide 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign

The initiative rolled out by the Health and Women and Child Development departments includes awareness rallies and marches being organised in public parks across the state.

Each rally prominently displaying banners featuring the sex ratio of the respective district, aims at fostering public engagement and strengthening the social message of valuing the girl child.

Additionally, the Women and Child Development Department has undertaken dedicated campaigns on the social media handles of all deputy commissioners in the state to further amplify the message.

This information was given during the weekly meeting of the state task force for improving sex ratio in Haryana, held under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Sudhir Rajpal here.

With such persistent efforts, Haryana's sex ratio has improved to 906 during the period of January 1 to June 30, 2025, up from 904 in the corresponding period last year, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, the meeting focused on intensifying efforts to curb illegal abortions and further improve the state's sex ratio under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' campaign.

During the meeting, the additional chief secretary mandated intensified enforcement against illegal abortions, with a clear directive for officials to pursue strict punitive action, including cancellation of licence, for any doctors found complicit.

In one such recent case, a hospital in Hisar had its medical termination of pregnancy license revoked for illegal abortion activities.

Rajpal directed officials to organise birth registration camps in economically disadvantaged areas and emphasised the need for widespread public awareness campaigns to inform residents about these drives, ensuring that all unregistered children are brought into the official system.

The concerned programme officers were told to compile lists of unregistered children in consultation with local Anganwadi workers by next week.

He also emphasised on enhanced surveillance of community health centres and held senior medical officers accountable for any illegal practices reported in their jurisdictions.

He warned that non-compliant SMOs would face disciplinary action, including being barred from leaving their stations, and directed the creation of a blacklist for such officers.

The officials were also directed to keep surveillance on suspected IVF centres carrying out preimplantation genetic testing and indulging in sex-determination activities.

Rajpal also directed intensifying action and raids in the districts falling behind in sex ratio.

Secretary, Health Department and Mission Director, National Health Mission, Rippudaman Singh Dhillon, and senior officers of various departments were present in the meeting.

