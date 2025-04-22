Chandigarh, In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday transferred 42 IPS officers with immediate effect which included some senior officers and police chiefs of many districts. Haryana govt transfers 42 IPS officers in major reshuffle

According to a government order issued late Monday evening, apart from the 42 IPS officers, the government also issued transfer orders of 13 Haryana Police Service officers with immediate effect.

Among the IPS officers who have been shuffled include Sibash Kabiraj, Inspector General of Police , Ambala Range, Ambala, who has been transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, relieving Rakesh Kumar Arya of the charge.

Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP, Administration, with additional charge of IGP and Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, has been transferred and posted as IGP , Panchkula.

Mamta Singh, Additional DGP, Crime, with additional charge of ADGP has been posted as ADGP, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, Gurugram and as ADGP, Crime, Panchkula.

Matta Ravi Kiran, ADGP, Hisar Range, Hisar will now be ADGP, Karnal Range, Karnal in place of Kuldeep Singh.

K K Rao, ADGP, Rohtak Range, Rohtak has been transferred as ADGP, Hisar Range, Hisar in place of Matta Ravi Kiran.

Rajshree Singh, IGP, Personnel at police headquarters at Panchkula, has been transferred as Commissioner of Police, Jhajjar, relieving Satheesh Balan of the charge.

Y Puran Kumar, IGP, Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, has been posted as IGP Rohtak Range, Rohtak in place of K K Rao.

Sangeeta Kalia, DIG, India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi, Gurugram, has been transferred as Joint Commissioner of Police, Gurugram.

Among other IPS officers, Manbir Singh, DCP, headquarters, Sonipat, has been transferred as Superintendent of Police , Bhiwani.

S S Bhoria, SP, Ambala, will be the new SP of Yamunanagar.

Varun Singla, SP, Kurukshetra, will be the new SP of Palwal.

Meanwhile, among the HPS officers, Mukesh Kumar, DCP, Crime and Traffic, Panchkula, has been transferred as DCP, Crime, Faridabad.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.